10,140 Shares in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,140 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MFG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MFG opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.48. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.