10,450 Shares in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Enel Chile in the first quarter worth $100,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 97.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 387,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 45.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 74,470 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Trading Down 0.6 %

Enel Chile stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.09. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Enel Chile Increases Dividend

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 122.04% and a net margin of 24.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.3076 per share. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Enel Chile’s payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enel Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

