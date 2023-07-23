1,285 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,297 shares of company stock valued at $15,914,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $362.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.06. The company has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $271.61 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.