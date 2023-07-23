130,106 Shares in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Purchased by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 130,106 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 629,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,719 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNCR stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.98 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNCR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $4.60 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

