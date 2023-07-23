19,850 Shares in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Bought by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,850 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 187,542 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 43,789 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 214,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,092,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 652,078 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

FCEL stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 79.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

