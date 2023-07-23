2,442 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LSTR opened at $203.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.51 and a fifty-two week high of $204.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.92 and its 200-day moving average is $180.23.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.33.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

