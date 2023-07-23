2,708 Shares in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Nestlé Price Performance

Nestlé Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $120.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.46. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $102.78 and a one year high of $131.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.