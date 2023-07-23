32,850 Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,977,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $37.91 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

