345 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WIX stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $101.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.16 and its 200 day moving average is $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $374.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.08.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.