3,476 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $134.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.60 and its 200-day moving average is $135.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

