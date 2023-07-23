3,643 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $359,411,000,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $134.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

