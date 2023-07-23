3M (MMM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. 3M has set its FY23 guidance at $8.50 to $9.00 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect 3M to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $104.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.52. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

