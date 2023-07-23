427 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 427 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $551.82.

MSCI Trading Up 0.3 %

MSCI opened at $511.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.00 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.79.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.60%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

