4,472 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,371,164. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.