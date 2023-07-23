5,399 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,371,164. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $53.16 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.04.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

