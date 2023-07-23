6,877 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $494,370,000 after purchasing an additional 190,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $241,456,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

