6,937 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,937 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $47.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.31.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.