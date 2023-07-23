7,086 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,086 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $70.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

