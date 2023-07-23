737 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Catalent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent Stock Performance

NYSE:CTLT opened at $47.59 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $115.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 216.33, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTLT. William Blair downgraded shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

