750 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,072,000 after buying an additional 97,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,203,000 after buying an additional 132,979 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,784,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,905,000 after buying an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,630,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.17 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

