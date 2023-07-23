80,415 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. TD Securities cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Laurentian lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AGI stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

