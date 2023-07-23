842 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.9 %

MNST stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

