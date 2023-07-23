Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

NYSE:ANF opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Insider Activity

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 48,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,799,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,247,389.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 48,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,799,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,247,389.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,536. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $230,317,000 after acquiring an additional 177,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,271,987 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,794,000 after acquiring an additional 120,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,869,000 after acquiring an additional 44,221 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,872 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

