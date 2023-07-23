abrdn plc Has $8.21 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $139.74 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.39.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.