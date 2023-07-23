abrdn plc Reduces Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,444 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $9,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average is $69.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 134.70%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.