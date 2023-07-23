abrdn plc Sells 21,409 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,161,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,409 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $127,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $103.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.93 and a 200-day moving average of $109.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

