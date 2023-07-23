Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after buying an additional 3,624,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $72,249,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,767 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Shares of AFL opened at $72.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

