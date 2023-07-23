AgileThought’s (AGIL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on AgileThought from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIL opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. AgileThought has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million. AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 29.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AgileThought by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after buying an additional 313,334 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in AgileThought by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,590,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 133,905 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in AgileThought by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 127,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 97,054 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AgileThought by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 784,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 66,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AgileThought by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 377,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 50,082 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers organizational transformations, training and certifications, and product management services. The company provides application engineering and DEVOPS, cloud architecture and migration, data analytics, automation, application modernization, UX/UI design, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services.

