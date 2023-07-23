AGNC Investment (AGNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.31%.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Sean Reid bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $138,020.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at $480,605.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Reid purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 371,698 shares of company stock worth $3,469,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.