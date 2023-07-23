Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,567,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,700,101 shares in the company, valued at $336,567,589.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,427,045 shares of company stock valued at $300,387,637. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $148.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $149.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.19.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.