Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT Raised to $60.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALGM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.70. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 19.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

