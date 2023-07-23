Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) Insider Acquires £20,068.93 in Stock

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report) insider Jo Le Couilliard bought 40,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £20,068.93 ($26,240.76).

Alliance Pharma Stock Performance

APH stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.63) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83. The firm has a market cap of £259.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3,450.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. Alliance Pharma plc has a 12-month low of GBX 34.14 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 103.20 ($1.35). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

About Alliance Pharma

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

