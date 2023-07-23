Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,082,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330,186 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $112,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.70.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $120.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.98. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

