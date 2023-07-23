Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG opened at $120.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

