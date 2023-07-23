Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$62.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AIF opened at C$43.67 on Thursday. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$40.00 and a 12 month high of C$61.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$44.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 229.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.43.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). Altus Group had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of C$190.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$184.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.7618469 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is presently 315.79%.

About Altus Group

(Get Free Report

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.