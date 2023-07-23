Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,892.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,718,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $549,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,413 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.70.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $120.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

