Amalgamated Bank Acquires 415 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ES shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

ES stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.19. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

