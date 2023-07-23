Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $460.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.15. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $360.58 and a one year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

