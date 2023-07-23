Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

