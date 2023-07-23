Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,451 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in First Solar by 677.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 63,855 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in First Solar by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,057 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of First Solar by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,430 shares of company stock worth $13,561,727 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $197.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.47 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Bank of America cut their price objective on First Solar from $232.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on First Solar from $277.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.12.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.