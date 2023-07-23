Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.56.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $127.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $132.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

