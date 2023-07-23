Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,603 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in PG&E by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after buying an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PG&E by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after buying an additional 11,067,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,171,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,431,000 after buying an additional 1,181,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PG&E by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,882,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,674,000 after buying an additional 4,572,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

PG&E Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PCG opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.12. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

