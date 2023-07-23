Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $188.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.82. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.