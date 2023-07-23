Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 38.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.