Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,252 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 98,484 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,377 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,874,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,874,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

