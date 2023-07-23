Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $154.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $155.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.27.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

