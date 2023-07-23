Amalgamated Bank Has $6.48 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,992,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after acquiring an additional 535,644 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equifax Price Performance

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.38.

Shares of EFX opened at $212.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $240.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.57 and a 200-day moving average of $211.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

