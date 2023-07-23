Amalgamated Bank Has $6.58 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,088 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 28,461 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,379,000 after buying an additional 2,536,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after buying an additional 1,521,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $176,057,000 after buying an additional 949,902 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,680 shares of company stock valued at $392,041 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC opened at $61.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.89. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $42.77 and a one year high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.