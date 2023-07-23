Amalgamated Bank Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,229 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.84. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $82.52.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.10.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

