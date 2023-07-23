Amalgamated Bank Has $7.12 Million Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,226 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of CubeSmart worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,769,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,023,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2,945.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,421,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,294 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,731 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,485 shares of company stock worth $3,391,277 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

NYSE CUBE opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $51.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.45%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

